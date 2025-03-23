New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 34 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was 15 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels oscillated between 67 and 24 per cent.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes 3 Big Announcements on Completing 3 Years in Office, Details Here.

The weather department has predicted clear sky for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 189 at 4 pm, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Merge DA, DR With Basic Pay, Pension? Check Details.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)