New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi's power demand has started rising again, touching 6,572 MW on Wednesday, the highest ever in the month of May for the city.

The city's peak power demand not only clocked the season's highest of 6,572 MW at 3:30 pm today but also the highest ever in the month of May.

The previous high in May was 6461 MW, recorded on May 31, 2019.

This is the 7th time in 10 days of May that the national capital's peak power demand has crossed 6,000 MW.

Delhi's peak power demand in May had never crossed 6000 MW in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed the 6,000 MW mark only on three occasions: May 29 (6020 MW), May 30 (6240 MW) and May 31 (6461 MW).

Cooling load is the main reason behind Delhi's high power demand. In fact, according to estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load (ACs + Coolers + Fans). The rain had a direct bearing on the cooling load.

In May so far, the peak power demand has been higher than 100 per cent of the corresponding days of May of 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Earlier, in April 2022, the peak power demand had been higher than 100 per cent of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Moreover, on seven occasions in April 2022, Delhi's peak power demand clocked the highest ever in April, each breaking the previous record in quick succession.

On April 19, it was 5735 MW, 5761 MW on April 20, 5781 MW on August 21, 5786 MW on April 27, 6050 MW on April 28 and 6197 on April 29 and 6036 MW on April 30.

Delhi's peak power demand had breached the 7000 MW for the first time - peaking at 7016 MW in 2018.

This expected peak power demand of around 8200 MW is an increase of around 285 per cent over the peak power demand of 2879 MW in 2002. (ANI)

