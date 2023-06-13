New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has allowed Congress leader Karti Chidambaram to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom from June 25 to July 17. Karti Chidambaram is one of the accused in the alleged Aircel-Maxis scam and INX Media scam cases.

Special Judge Namrita Aggarwal on Monday while allowing the plea by Chidambaram stated that the original passport of the applicant should also be released to him for the purpose of renewal of his Schengen Visa and be deposited back in the court on his arrival back in India.

Court also said that it could not be ignored that he was on several occasions granted permission by the court to travel abroad.

The court in its order stated that he shall furnish before the court a security deposit of Rs One Crore only by way of FDR/bank draft and before leaving the country, he shall formalize his travel itinerary for the above said period and shall be placed on record, along with details of the places or hotels where he shall be staying and his contact numbers abroad, and he shall further furnish a copy thereof to the concerned IOs of the CBI as well as the DoE.

Karti Chidambaram through a plea sought permission to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom (U.K.) for attending ATP Mallorca Championships to be held in Mallorca, Spain from 25.06.2023 to 01.07.2023 and Wimbledon Championships to be held in London, United Kingdom from 03.07.2023 to 16.07.2023.

He further intended to attend business meetings and also to visit his daughter, who is stated to be working in London, U.K., now after completing her studies there, noted the court.

During the arguments, appearing for ED and CBI, a special public prosecutor opposed these applications submitted that the applicant cannot be granted permission to travel abroad to attend all the tournaments without furnishing the exact work done by him during his travel abroad to these tournaments.

Probe agencies apprehended that the applicant may resort to tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses in the countries sought to be travelled by him, especially when further investigation in these cases is still pending.

Recently, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached 4 properties (three movable and one immovable property located at Coorg District, Karnataka) valued at Rs. 11.04 Crore belonging to Karti P Chidambaram and others in the case of INX Media Pvt Ltd and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 were initiated against Karti P. Chidambaram, M/s Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (ASCPL) and others by the ED by recording an ECIR on the basis of FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the commission of offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, said ED in a press statement.

During the investigation conducted by ED, it is revealed that illegal gratification (proceeds of crime) was received directly and indirectly from M/s INX Media Pvt. Ltd., to which accused P. Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval, through several shell companies controlled / beneficially owned/used by another accused Karti P. Chidambaram, the agency stated.

Illegal gratification was received in the company of the accused in the name of providing consultancy by entities from INX Media.

"The total proceeds of crime laundered over a period of time is Rs 65.88 Crore. The money was routed to overseas accounts and investment was made in various overseas properties and shares of companies through various shell companies directly or indirectly controlled by Karti P Chidambaram and through his confidants," the agency stated. (ANI)

