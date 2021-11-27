By Shalini Bhardwaj

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Two persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after reaching Bengaluru from South Africa, have been found positive for delta variant of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Rural District, K Srinivas told ANI over the telephone that 584 people arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday from 10 "high-risk countries".

"Ninety-four of them came from countries in Africa. Among those, two who returned from South Africa and are Indian nationals have tested positive for COVID-19. The samples were sent for sequencing. We came to know they are positive with the 'delta variant'," he said.

Srinivas reviewed the precautionary measures taken at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru after the two persons tested positive during screening.

The World Health Organisation had on Friday called the new strain of COVID-19 a "variant of concern".

The first cases of new strain were reported from South Africa. The WHO has named the new strain as Omicron. (ANI)

