Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr, the demand for perfumes and attar has increased across the city, said attar shopkeepers from the streets of Charminar.

Speaking to ANI, Majeed Ullah Siddiqui, a shopkeeper, said his ancestors have been in this profession for many years and he too has been engaged in it for the last 22 years.

"I am here selling attar for 22 years. This family business is running since my grandfather's time," Siddiqui said.

"We have faced trouble in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic; however, we are happy now that customers are showing interest in purchasing attar," he added.

Siddiqui said they have varieties of attar in the shops as everyone uses attar irrespective of religion. Many people are interested in buying 'Bakur Arabic Attar'.

Another shopkeeper and perfume manufacturer Jaweed said they have been manufacturing attar since their great grandfather and he is the fourth generation to be in the same business.

"We have been a manufacturer of attar from my great grandfather's time. I am the fourth generation running this business. We are selling the best perfumes in Hyderabad," Jaweed said.

He said people come from different places to buy perfumes here. He added, "We manufacture different varieties of perfumes."

Shaik Sohail, a customer who came from Mumbai to Hyderabad especially to buy attar, said he has been coming here for the last six to seven years to buy attar. "I come here to get different varieties of attar," he said.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. (ANI)

