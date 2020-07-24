Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI): The Madras High Court has said that police officials (escorts) demanding or accepting money from prisoners on parole or their family members amounts to bribery punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Division Bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice V M Velumani, on Thursday while granting parole of 10 days to a life convict in Salem prison, directed the Tamil Nadu government to tweak the prison rules so as to fix a time limit of two weeks to dispose of applications for parole from convicts.

"Violation of the timeframe will amount to contempt of court and expenses of any litigation arising out of non- complianceof the rule shall be borne by the erring officer," the Bench said. The prisoner wanted the leave to arrange medical expenses of his wife who needed to undergo a surgery. "It is brought to the notice of this court that the police officials who are accompanying convicts are taking money in the name of charges. If it is happening, then it is illegal, and it would amount to bribery," the court said.

It is made clear that if any such incident is brought to the notice of this court, departmental proceedings and action under the Prevention of Corruption Act would be taken, the bench said.PTI CORNVG SS

