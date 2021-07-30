New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended for allegedly stabbing his two friends after they refused to give him Rs 50 to buy alcohol, police said on Friday.

The two victims -- Sandeep (19) and Om (17) -- both residents of Bindapur here were stabbed by their juvenile friend along with two others, who are still absconding, they said.

Theh police said Sandeep sustained seven stab injuries, mostly on his hands and hips, and is admitted to a hospital but stable.

His friend Om has been discharged from the hospital, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 24 when Sandeep and Om were going on a scooter and met their juvenile friend in Bindapur.

The juvenile asked them to give Rs 50 to buy alcohol but when Sandeep refused to give him any money, he along with his two accomplices started beating them, the police said.

The juvenile then took out a knife, stabbed Sandeep and Om and fled the spot along with his associates, the police said.

"The accused is wanted in five other cases, including theft and snatching. He was apprehended on Wednesday and sent to an observation home.

"Efforts are being made to nab his two other accomplices," said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

