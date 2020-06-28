Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow the functioning of Deonar abattoir in Mumbai after almost three months of shutdown under the under 'Mission Begin Again.'

According to BMC, transportation of buffalo will be allowed from July 2 and slaughtering in abattoir will be allowed from July 3.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea Today for Cancellation of Class 10 Board Exams Scheduled on June 29 and 30: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

A detailed guideline for the same has been issued by BMC for license holders for transportation and slaughter of buffaloes.

"Transportation will be allowed for 7 days in a week. Slaughter will be allowed 6 days a week and no slaughtering will be allowed on Thursday," reads the guidelines.

Also Read | Manipur Extends Lockdown to Contain Coronavirus Transmission Till July 15, Announces CM N Biren Singh.

"Not more than 300 buffaloes can be kept in the abattoirs for over 24 hours. It will be the responsibility of the license holder to ensure that all the waste material after slaughter and preparation of beef must be disposed off immediately," guidelines said.

Social distancing norms and warning masks are compulsory for the people in Abattoir, the guidelines said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)