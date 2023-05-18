New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Deployment of more than 200 traffic teams, sensitisation of bus drivers and creation of their centralised database -- these will be some of the steps taken by the Delhi government to address the issue of non-stoppage of buses at designated stops.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a meeting on Thursday to address the issue of non-stoppage of buses for women passengers at designated stops by the drivers. The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS).

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Medical Staff Help Woman Deliver Baby Girl at Sadhna Pass in Kupwara.

He directed immediate action against the errant drivers and emphasised the importance of implementing measures to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

A video emerged on social media that showed a cluster bus driver not stopping at the designated bus stop for women passengers.

Also Read | Lizard Found in Mid-Day Meal: 35 School Students Fall Ill After Consuming the Meal in Bihar.

"The Delhi government has taken this incident very seriously and an immediate action was taken against the driver, conductor and the marshall. All have been debarred from the cluster bus operations," he said.

During the meeting, it was decided that from Friday, more than 200 traffic teams, each comprising two or three officials, will be stationed at major terminals and bus stops to ensure the smooth operation of buses.

Additional teams in plain clothes will be stationed at terminals and busy bus queue shelters for a period of one week to monitor the situation closely, said a government statement.

Depot Managers will conduct sessions to sensitize drivers and conductors regarding their responsibilities towards passengers, especially women commuters, during out-shedding.

The DTC will collaborate with an NGO to conduct a refresher course for drivers and conductors, it said. The course will focus on sensitising them about various aspects, including stopping at designated bus stops and driving in designated bus lanes.

The DTC and DIMTS will establish Mobile Teams consisting of 10 and 16 members, respectively, who will travel in buses to monitor the behaviour of drivers and conductors.

A centralised database of drivers will be created, enabling the recording of any act of misconduct. Recruitment of drivers will be contingent upon a thorough check of their records from this database, it said.

In case of any complaint against a driver, immediate action will be taken, including suspending the driver pending inquiry.

The Transport Department will issue an advertisement urging commuters to report incidents of misbehaviour or indiscipline by drivers or conductors through the 'One-Delhi' App. This message will also be displayed on LED displays within the buses.

Additionally, an order, previously issued on February 18, 2020, outlining fines for driver misconduct, will be reissued and individually served to all drivers by their respective Depot Managers. A radio jingle will also be broadcasted, encouraging commuters to come forward and file complaints regarding driver or conductor indiscipline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)