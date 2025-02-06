New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress will hold protests in state capitals and district headquarters on Friday to strongly oppose the "inhumane treatment" of Indian citizens deported by the US and the government's "weak stance" on this issue.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said there is widespread shame and anger across the country over the "horrific ill-treatment" of Indian citizens by the US authorities.

"Tomorrow, February 7, all PCCs will hold protests at state capitals and District HQs, with senior leaders, party functionaries and workers," he said.

"We strongly oppose both the inhumane treatment of our citizens and the government's weak stance on this issue," Venugopal said.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Some deportees claimed that their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and that they were unshackled only after landing in Amritsar.

