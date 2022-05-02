Nagur, May 2 (PTI) A 64-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after not getting a remunerative price for his drumstick produce in Katol in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Religious Issues Being Created To Hide Centre’s Failures’, Says Congress Leader Nana Patole.

Farmer Nandkishore Shirpurkar ended his life at his home in Kohala village by consuming poison on Saturday night, the Katol police station official said.

Also Read | India’s Unemployment Rate Rose to 7.83% in April, Reveals CMIE Data.

"As per his son, Shirpurkar had cultivated drumsticks on a three-care plot but was depressed after not getting the right price for his produce. We have registered an accidental death case and are probing further," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)