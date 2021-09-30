New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat Coast will intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 12 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 30th September 2021. To intensify into a Deep Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea during next 12 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 37-Year-Old Tailor Marries Minor Girl From Coimbatore, Sexually Assaults Her; Arrested.

Earlier, on Monday, the IMD informed that the Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a depression. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)