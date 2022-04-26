New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and e-commerce firm Flipkart have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

In a statement, the Social Justice Ministry said it also envisages mobilisation of persons with disabilities for skill training by the DEPwD, designing of job roles for e-commerce sector by the Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD) and providing skill training and hiring of such persons.

The ministry said under this initiative, for the first time, the DEPwD has come in association with Flipkart for inclusion of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the e-commerce sector.

This joint initiative would create better opportunities for PwDs by imparting job specific, practical and e-commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their employability as well as enable them to become entrepreneurs, it added.

