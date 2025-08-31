Dera Bassi (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): In the wake of rising water levels of the Ghaggar river, Dera Bassi MLA S Kuljeet Singh Randhawa, on Sunday, visited the Tiwana embankment of the Ghaggar river along with senior officials to review the situation. He assured residents that the local administration is fully alert and prepared to tackle any emergency.

The MLA appealed to people to stay away from the riverbanks and extend cooperation with the administration to ensure safety. He further urged residents who can provide tractors, trolleys, or essential items to come forward in support. He directed administrative and police officers to remain stationed at the embankment at all times. It was informed that Poclain and JCB machines have been deployed by the government, while MGNREGA workers are filling sandbags to strengthen the embankment.

Later, S Randhawa visited Lalru to meet the family of farmer Janak Raj, who unfortunately lost his life due to the rapid flow in the Jharmal river. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of due financial assistance from the government. He said that efforts will be made to provide employment on compassionate grounds to an eligible member of the family.

The MLA announced that a special girdawari (crop loss assessment) will be conducted in Sarseeni, Sadhanpur, and Khajur Mandi villages, where heavy water flow damaged standing crops. He stated that the matter would be taken up with Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann for relief from the Special Relief Fund.

He also directed the preparation of estimates for adding additional stone layers to vulnerable stretches of the Ghaggar embankment. The MLA emphasised that embankments across the Dera Bassi constituency will be further strengthened with stone pitching to safeguard residents and farmers from recurring flood damage.

He said that in case of any emergency, residents may contact the District Administration Control Rooms at: 0172-2219506 (DC Office) and 76580-51209 (Mobile, DC Office), besides 01762-283224 (SDM Dera Bassi). Additionally, they can also reach him at Dera Bassi Office - 01762-280095 and Zirakpur Office - 01762-528902 besides his personal mobile number. (ANI)

