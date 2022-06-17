Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a month-long parole, a senior official said on Friday.

Singh was lodged in a jail in Haryana's Rohtak after his 2017 conviction in rape cases.

"He has been granted one-month parole and he came out of the prison on Friday," a senior police official from Rohtak jail told PTI.

Earlier in February, the Dera chief was granted three week's furlough.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

Sources said the Dera chief was likely to go to Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.

