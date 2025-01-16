Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a senior Naxal leader for propagating Maoist ideology and carrying out anti-national activities, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The probe agency has named top CPI(Maoist) leader Pramod Mishra alias Sohan Da alias Madan Da alias Bibi Je alias Baba in a supplementary chargesheet filed before the special NIA court here on Wednesday, it said.

The NIA took over the investigation of the case from Laukariya police station in Bihar on June 23, 2023. It pertains to recovery of an AK-47 from cadres of CPI(Maoist) in the forest area of Bairiyakala village under Laukariya police station area. During the course of further investigation, it was established that accused Mishra was propagating ideology of the CPI (Maoist) and organising arms and ammunition for them, said the statement issued by the NIA.

He was also involved in motivating ex-Naxal cadres to rejoin the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) and was also involved in various activities of the outfit, with an intention to strike terror in common masses and to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India, it said.

The NIA had in October 2023 chargesheeted two other accused -- Ram Babu Ram alias Rajan and Ram Babu Paswan alias Dhiraj.

On the directions of accused Mishra, both Ram Babu Ram and Ram Babu Paswan were raising funds for the CPI(Maoist), to be used for carrying out anti-national activities, the statement said, adding that the investigation to ascertain further linkages in the case is continuing.

