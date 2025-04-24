Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant is introduced for iPhone users. The Voice Assistant enables users to perform tasks such as booking reservations, sending emails, managing calendar invites, and playing media by using the Perplexity iOS app. The Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant uses web browsing and multi-app actions to perform the tasks. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said, "first time an AI app can answer questions and take basic actions on your iPhone." It will likely take around 3-4 seconds to connect when a user turns on voice mode. Srinivas further highlighted that audio playback currently default to Apple Music, with Apple Mail handling emails. However, support for Gmail and Google Calendar is coming soon. Users can activate the voice mode by customising the Action button on their iPhone to use the voice assistant without opening the app, similar to Siri. OpenAI API Now Supports Image Generation Feature With Text Prompts by Using GPT Image, DALL·E Models.

Perplexity Assistant on iOS

Introducing Perplexity Assistant on iOS: the first time an AI app can answer questions and take basic actions on your iPhone: starting with playing media, drafting emails, moving meetings, booking rides, making reservations, setting reminders. Update your Perplexity app to try! pic.twitter.com/I2CYQYC71E — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) April 23, 2025

Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant

Introducing Perplexity iOS Voice Assistant Voice Assistant uses web browsing and multi-app actions to book reservations, send emails and calendar invites, play media, and more—all from the Perplexity iOS app. Update your app in the App Store and start asking today. pic.twitter.com/OKdlTaG9CO — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) April 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)