Bitcoin price on April 24, 2025, has crossed the USD 93,000 level. The BTC price is now trading at USD 93,229.25 by 8:49 AM IST. The rise in Cryptocurrency price comes after a day of several market movements. Yesterday, the price of Bitcoin saw many ups and downs. It first crossed USD 91,000, then quickly climbed to USD 94,000 before falling back to the USD 92,000 range. Bitcoin’s price is expected to continue its upward trend and may reach new all-time highs in the coming months. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open in Negative As India Takes Diplomatic Measures Against Pakistan After Terror Attack in Pahalgam.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 24, 2025

