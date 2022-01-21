Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that despite a high positive rate, at least 95 per cent of beds are vacant or the hospitalisation is lesser compared to the second wave of COVID-19.

"There is 95 per cent of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5 per cent of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment."

Tope also said that the positivity rate in the state stands at 23.5 per cent but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik and Nanded are reporting a higher positive rate than the state average.

He also said that over 50 per cent of teenagers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19. (ANI)

