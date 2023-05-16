Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the progress of departmental schemes being run for the public with senior officials of the government and issued necessary guidelines.

While reviewing the progress of departmental schemes, CM Yogi noted that major reforms are required in the functioning of tehsils and guided to make concerted efforts regarding transparency and timeliness.

"We have to make concerted efforts regarding transparency and timeliness. The complaints/problems should be redressed within a time limit. Digitization should be promoted. Cases related to inheritance/succession should not be kept unnecessarily pending. Keeping in mind the expectations of the common man, a detailed action plan should be prepared and presented for improvement in the functioning of tehsils," he said.

The Chief Minister also issued guidelines to increase the facilities of teleconsultation and health ATMs for easy availability of health services in rural areas.

He said, "With this, people in remote areas will be able to get advice from good doctors in cases of illness. Trained manpower should be deployed for health ATMs. People should be made aware of this while expanding the teleconsultation service."

He said that incentive is being provided to encourage investors in setting up industrial units in the state and all these case should be reviewed and resolved without any delay.

"Incentive is being provided by the state government to encourage investors setting up industrial units in the state. All such cases should be thoroughly reviewed and resolved appropriately without delay. The Industrial Development Department should accord top priority to the disposal of such cases," he said.

Highlighting the Communicable Diseases Campaign conducted in April, the chief minister said that the campaign has sent a positive message to the common people, increasing awareness about communicable and infectious diseases.

"The Communicable Diseases Campaign conducted in the month of April has sent a positive message among the common people. Awareness about infectious, communicable diseases has increased among people. Such efforts must be continuously made," he said.

"Activity should be further increased to prevent encephalitis in Gorakhpur, Basti and Devipatan divisions, malaria in Bareilly and neighbouring divisions and chikungunya in Bundelkhand. Similar efforts should be made in these areas to prevent encephalitis. Make people aware of the importance of cleanliness and consumption of pure drinking water. Take the help of paediatricians as well," he added.

CM Yogi further noted that illegal taxi stand, bus stand/rickshaw stands should not operate in any district of the state.

"Such stands encourage illegal income, which is used in anti-social activities. Such activities, wherever being conducted, must be stopped immediately. It is necessary to fix the route for e-rickshaws in the cities," the Chief Minister said.

He appreciated the property surveys programs such as SVAMITVA, Gharauni, and Varasat for providing great convenience to the general public.

He said, "Programs like SVAMITVA, Gharauni, and Varasat have achieved success in providing great convenience to the general public. So far, houses have been distributed to more than 56.17 lakh villagers. Survey work, which remains to be done in only 15 revenue villages, should also be completed as soon as possible. Our target should be that by the end of this year, all the eligible villagers get "Gharauni" certificates, that give them ownership rights of their houses."

CM Yogi said, "The system should be kept smooth in all the cow shelters. There should be proper arrangements for green fodder straw etc. Arrangements should be made to keep the cattle safe from heat or sunlight. There is a huge potential for employment generation in the dairy sector. Keeping this in view, innovations should be encouraged. Efforts should be made to connect more and more youth with the dairy sector." (ANI)

