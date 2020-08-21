Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's detailed post-mortem report which said he died by "asphyxia due to hanging (unnatural)" also noted that "pressure abrasion (ligature mark) present around the neck at the level of thyroid-cartilage, passes obliquely upward, backward towards mastoid process on both sides".

The report said that the "total length of ligature mark is 33 cm".

It said that ligature mark is more prominent and deep on the right of the neck and is absent over backside of the neck and occipital protuberance.

The report gives further details of the location of the ligature mark.

The post-mortem was done after the actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

The report, which has been signed by five doctors, said that there is no evidence of hemorrhage in subcutaneous tissue and muscle and in the thyroid gland, laryngeal muscles and para-tracheal muscles.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week approved the CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government into Sushant Singh Rajput case.

A CBI team reached the Bandra Police Station on Friday for investigation in the case. (ANI)

