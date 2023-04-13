New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday directed officials to develop Qutabgarh in northwest Delhi into a model village that can be replicated in other areas.

During a visit to Qutabgarh village, Saxena distributed 2,000 guava and grape saplings to promote their cultivation among the residents, according to a statement.

Also Read | JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam: NTA Releases Admit Card for April 15 Examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket.

He also visited a local city forest developed by the Forest department and planted guava saplings.

This is Saxena's second visit to the village. Last September, he distributed 1,000 sandalwood saplings to 500 farmers with the aim of providing the city with a fragrant green cover.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Escapes Minor Fire Incident Near Helipad in Udupi.

During the inspection, Saxena directed the officials concerned to take all possible steps to develop Qutabgarh into a model village while adhering to the stipulated time frame.

He said once Qutabgarh is developed into the first model village, the process of development will be replicated in other villages.

Saxena told the villagers that Qutabgarh can develop into a major producer of guava, which comes to Delhi from neighbouring states such as Rajasthan, with the participation of local farmers.

The local production of guava and grape will make the farmers financially self-sustainable while also increasing the crop area in Delhi. The farmers will be trained in grape cultivation at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, he said.

The Forest department has planted 600 saplings of various flower- and fruit-bearing trees, including jackaranda, gulmohar and gudhal, among others. The city forest is also witnessing various other development works such as a one-kilometre walking track, widening and deepening of ponds, installation of bamboo huts and the construction of toilets and other public amenities.

This development will promote ecotourism in the village and support sustainable and healthy living among the villagers. The Lt Governor also visited a private plantation site where the villagers have planted guava saplings.

Inspecting a Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensary in the village, Saxena directed the officials to upgrade it into a polyclinic and operationalise it at the earliest. He was told that three specialised doctors have already been posted at the dispensary and other necessary equipment and facilities will be put in place soon.

The villagers urged Saxena to provide a wrestling facility for women in the village, which has produced a number of wrestlers and athletes in recent years. He immediately directed the Delhi Development Authority officials to identify a suitable space and make the necessary arrangements.

Saxena also visited the Mungeshpur drain site where the Irrigation and Flood Control department is working on de-silting and beautification. A 200-metre walking track has already been built by the department while bamboo saplings have been planted along the drain to give an aesthetic makeover and increase the green cover.

Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority to develop two water bodies and four parks in the village and carry out the necessary maintenance work on an existing pond.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)