Agaratala (Tripura) [India], June 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the development of education, health, and communication systems is one of the priority areas of the current government, and there has been a huge improvement in the health system in Tripura.

He stated that initiatives have been taken to strengthen the infrastructure in district hospitals to improve health services. So far this year alone, projects worth approximately Rs 674 crore have been inaugurated and laid in various places across the state, according to a release from the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the release, CM Saha said this while inaugurating 28 projects and laying the foundation for 5 more projects in Ganganagar today (total project costs Rs. 42.46 crore).

At the event, Chief Minister Saha stated that he had listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program.

"We eagerly wait to listen to this program on the last Sunday of every month. Prime Minister Modi is showing how to rise above politics and connect with the people through this program. Today, in the 123rd episode of Mann Ki Baat, he spoke on various important issues. With the Prime Minister's dedicated efforts, yoga practice has now gained acceptance at the international level," he said.

According to the release, the Chief Minister stated that the Prime Minister is attempting to unify the entire country.

"He also gave importance to women empowerment. He says that everyone should be physically fit," said Saha.

CM Saha stated that from January 1, 2025, to the present, he has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth approximately Rs 674 crore in different parts of the state, according to the release.

"The Prime Minister says that we have to work for the people. Therefore, the BJP-led government is working to maintain the continuity of development. The double-engine government is working to maintain the happiness of the people and to deliver the benefits of people-oriented projects to the last person," he said.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also said that the government is working to improve education, health, and communication systems.

"The Prime Minister has given us a HIRA model. For this, there has been tremendous progress in the state in the fields of national highways, internet, railways, and airways. Along with this, we have to take development forward by utilising our own resources," he said.

He further said that medical services are being improved in the state.

"The number of MBBS seats in the state's medical colleges has increased to 400. The number of seats in the dental college has also increased to 63. Tripura is also in a good position in the country in terms of law and order. Keeping the patients in mind, there are plans to further increase the number of beds in the GBP Hospital. Along with this, various initiatives have already been taken to strengthen district and sub-district hospitals and health centres, so that people can get better medical services from their respective places," he added.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Dhalai Zilla Sabhadhipati Sushmita Das, MDC Bhumikananda Reang, Secretary of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapas Roy, District Magistrate of Dhalai district Saju Wahid A., Director of the Social Welfare Department Tapan Kumar Das, District Superintendent of Police Mihir Lal Das, and other high-ranking officials were present as distinguished guests on the occasion, the release added. (ANI)

