New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable is a major achievement of the PM Narendra Modi government, which has completed nine years in two successive terms, stated a book titled "9 years: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan."

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after leading Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections. In order to mark PM Modi-led government's 9-year tenure in two successive terms, it has released a book highlighting the government's achievements since assuming office nine years ago.

The book has been described as 'a comprehensive compendium about India's transformation under PM Modi's visionary leadership'. It further explains the projects taken up under PM Modi's leadership across 14 facets of policymaking, ranging from infrastructure to foreign policy to social justice.

As per the book, the government under PM Modi's leadership has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens.

PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves, the book stated.

Further, it mentioned that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping 'India first' in every policy formulation and action. This resolve is evident in government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on", as mentioned in the book.

PM Modi's government has always believed in setting challenging targets and achieving them before the set deadline. This can be seen across sectors whether it is in vaccinating the entire eligible population in record time against Covid-19, recording the nation's highest ever exports in history, in the digital revolution which is taking place across India, achieving monumental targets for rural electrification, in building world-class infrastructure or in providing drinking water facilities across households, it added.

In the last nine years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM Trinity-Jan Dhan, Aadhar, and Mobile, the book said.

"JAM Trinity is the key enabler of India's transformed and well-developed digital landscape. It has removed intermediaries and permits the direct transfer of benefits into an intended beneficiary's bank account. For a country to prosper, it is imperative that its infrastructure grows rapidly and the government under PM Modi's dynamic leadership understands this", it stated.

The book further stated that the completion of infrastructure projects that were delayed over decades, as well as starting and completing new ones has been the cornerstone of this government's developmental approach.

In stark contrast to the earlier piecemeal approach to development, the Modi government has brought in a culture of holistic development that leaves no one behind.

"The massive expansion of welfare coverage over the last nine years has motivated all Indians to dream big and aspire for greater achievements. The expansive and holistic reach of development and welfare schemes has ensured irreversible empowerment for various marginalised groups, helping them become aspirational and self-reliant", the book stated.

It also emphasized that the world is now realizing that development which is not sustainable, is not actual development, and has long-term consequences for the human race. This is in line with ancient Indian philosophy which has always valued nature and the environment, it added.

Further, highlighting the works in terms of environment protection, the book stated, "Under PM Modi, India has championed environmental protection globally, emerging as a leader of the movement."

Adding to the achievements of the PM Modi-led government, the United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day, an acknowledgement of the global recognition of Indian heritage.

After first assuming elected office in 2001 as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014, Narendra Modi has set a new benchmark in reforms and governance which has become a model for inclusive development not just for India but for many parts of the world, the book said.

The book further said that PM Modi has encouraged people to aspire and provided adequate government support for fulfilling their rising aspirations so every Indian, in 'Amrit Kaal', can be a part of India's growth story. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)