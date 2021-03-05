Mumbai, March 5: In a renewed attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, opposition leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that it is solely responsible for the failure of constitutional machinery in Maharashtra.

"The post of assembly speaker being vacant for over a week shows the failure of constitutional machinery and has never happened before in history," he told media. MVA Govt of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress Are in Live-In Relationship, Says Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis further accused the government of trying to misuse its power over elections and being arbitrary and deliberately holding online meetings in municipalities.

"They are trying to create an artificial majority by conducting elections where they have a majority and not opting for polls where they don't have the majority by simply citing the coronavirus," he added. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be held in early 2022.

