Jammu, Jul 21 (PTI) Carrying a seven-foot trident from the Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow as a symbol of unwavering devotion, Mohit Kashyap is embarking on his fifth Amarnath Yatra. He is leading a group of 30 devotees that will pay homage at the cave shrine of Lord Shiva.

"Every year, I embark on this journey to pay obeisance to the sacred ice lingam of Lord Shiva to seek blessings," he told PTI.

Tradition plays a pivotal role in Kashyap's journey. He carries a trident from the Mankameshwar Temple as a symbol of his unwavering devotion.

"This practice has been followed year after year, signifying the bond between the devotees and their faith," he said.

Joined by a group of fellow pilgrims, Kashyap and his companions have been embarking on the pilgrimage for years.

"Together, we brave the demanding terrain and overcome the physical hurdles," Narinder Kumar, a member of the group, said.

"This journey unites the devotees in their shared purpose, forging an unbreakable bond," he added.

According to Kashyap, "The journey stands as a testament to the power of spirituality and the enduring human spirit."

Much like Kashyap, Madhya Pradesh seer Keshav Dass has embarked on the pilgrimage with a mace.

Dass is in the final phase of his 10-year pilgrimage, carrying the mace to all ancient temples.

"This is probably the last major pilgrimage centre of India where I will be paying obeisance. I have been on a perennial pilgrimage to major shrines and temples in India for the past one decade," Dass said.

Dass has already visited the 12 Jyotirlingas and other shrines.

Over three lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath shrine since the pilgrimage began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

