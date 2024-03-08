Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): In a display of devotion and religious fervour, hundreds of devotees gathered at the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to celebrate Maha Shivaratri on Friday.

The occasion drew worshippers from far and wide, forming long queues as they eagerly sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

To ensure the smooth flow of the crowd, law enforcement agencies swiftly swung into action to manage the crowd outside the temple.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a significant number of devotees were seen taking a dip in the holy waters of Sangham ghat on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh's Nandhyala district, the renowned Srisailam Temple became a hub of religious activity. Pilgrims immersed themselves in various rituals and prayers, creating an atmosphere charged with religious zeal. The temple authorities had prepared for the influx of worshippers, ensuring a peaceful celebration.

Devotees expressed their devotion through traditional chants, hymns, and the illuminating glow of lamps, creating a spiritual ambiance on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain was also lit up on the occasion. Hundreds of people thronged the temple to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva as the priests performed a grand 'Bhasma Aarti' of Mahakal.

In addition, numerous celebrated artists nationwide also expressed their devotion to Lord Shiva through their artistic creations in celebration of Maha Shivaratri.

Sand artist Ajay Gupta in Prayagraj (UP) made a replica of the Kedarnath temple using biscuits.

Gupta, during his interaction with the media, said, "We have made a replica of Kedarnath temple using biscuits. Last year we made a Shivling with 1,111 biscuits so after that we had this thought that a temple should also be made."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted fellow Indians on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

"Best wishes to all my family members of the country on Mahashivratri. I wish that this great festival brings new energy in everyone's life and also gives new strength to the resolutions of the country in Amritkaal. Jai Bhole Nath!," PM Modi posted on X. (ANI)

