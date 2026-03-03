Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Ganga ghats in Haridwar on Tuesday morning to take a holy dip as the sutak kaal of the lunar eclipse commenced on Tuesday morning.

Hariom Vashishth from Rohtak said he had arrived a day earlier and completed the ritual bath before the eclipse began. He explained that a fast is observed during the sutak period, during which devotees refrain from drinking water, eating food, or performing any rituals. He added that the eclipse is scheduled from 3:20 pm to 6:47 pm, while the sutak period begins nine hours prior, leading to the closure of temple doors.

"We have been here since yesterday. We took a bath before the eclipse. There is a fast that is observed during the sutak period, during which we are not supposed to drink water, eat food, or perform any kind of rituals. The eclipse will begin at 3:20 pm and continue until 6:47 pm in the evening, but its sutak period starts nine hours earlier. Because of this, the temple doors are closed," the devotee said.

Another devotee, Arun, said he also bathed before the eclipse but arrived slightly late and missed the aarti. He noted that all temples had been closed due to the sutak. The group had planned to visit the uphill Mansa Devi Temple, but were unable to do so as its doors had already been shut.

"We took a bath here as there was an eclipse, so we bathed before it began. We got a little late and could not attend the aarti. All the temples have been closed. We had planned to visit the Mansa Devi temple uphill, but we are unable to go because the temple doors have already been shut," the devotee told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a total lunar eclipse will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, across several time zones.

The phenomenon occurs when the entire Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow. A partial lunar eclipse, in contrast, takes place when only a part of the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow.

In a post on X, the IMD stated that the total lunar eclipse on March 3 will have a magnitude of 1.155. The eclipse will be visible across India, as well as in parts of Eastern Asia, Australia and the Americas.

In the Indian context, the visibility of the eclipse will vary by region. Most places in the country will observe the ending phase of the lunar eclipse at the time of moonrise. However, in parts of North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the end of the totality phase will also be visible.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the celestial event will follow a specific schedule throughout the afternoon and evening. The eclipse is slated to begin at 15:20 (3:20 PM), with the totality phase starting at 16:34 (4:34 PM). The Moon will remain completely within the Earth's shadow until totality ends at 17:33 (5:33 PM), and the entire eclipse cycle will officially conclude at 18:48 (6:48 PM). (ANI)

