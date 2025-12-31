New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Devotees across the country thronged prominent temples on the last day of the year, offering prayers and seeking divine blessings as part of year-end religious observances. From Jammu and Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, places of worship witnessed a steady influx of devotees despite cold weather conditions.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a large number of devotees arrived at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra ahead of the New Year 2026. Despite dense fog and chilly conditions, pilgrims were seen undertaking the yatra with devotion and enthusiasm.

Devotees rejoiced as they headed towards Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple to offer prayers on the last day of the year.

In Ayodhya, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi and the second anniversary of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, coinciding with the last day of the year. The temple has witnessed a steady influx of devotees since early morning.

Meanwhile, an overwhelming surge of devotees was also witnessed at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura district, as people arrived in large numbers to seek blessings on the last day of the year.

A devotee from Pune, Nishant, said, "I have come here to seek Lord Krishna's blessings for the coming year. This is my first time here, and I'm feeling very good..."

A young devotee said, "All I want is to meet Banke Bihari... I will ask Banke Bihari to grant me a good job and a good education."

Addressing concerns over crowd management, Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh on Monday said, "I refute this rumour that people can't come to the temple. However, there is indeed a lot of footfall in Vrindavan right now."

Security arrangements have also been tightened across the region. In Mathura, police conducted security checks ahead of New Year celebrations. DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey said, "As we all know, devotees from across the country and abroad come to visit temples in Mathura on the New Year. In view of this, we have conducted a security drive in the district and ensured law and order to give devotees a hassle-free experience."

Authorities across religious hubs remain on alert to ensure smooth crowd movement and the safety of devotees during the festive period. (ANI)

