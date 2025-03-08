Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Saturday visited forward areas along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation, an official said.

Chawdhary, who reached here on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier, visited the areas along the International Border in Kathua and the LoC in the Poonch district, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025: NTA To Open Window To Make Changes in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in on March 9.

He said the BSF chief was briefed on the critical aspects by the sector commanders and battalion commandants during his visit to Kathua while field commanders briefed him about the operational aspects in Poonch.

On International Women's Day, the spokesperson said the DG met ‘Mahila Praharis' at the border and appreciated them for their dedication and professionalism in service to the nation.

Also Read | Every Guarantee Given by PM Narendra Modi is Being Fulfilled Today: Union Minister Amit Shah.

He also facilitated BSF ‘Mahila achievers' in the field of operations, sports and training on the occasion, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)