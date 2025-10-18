New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a statement on Friday said that it has implemented auto-generation of computer numbers for Flight Crew (FC) candidates who apply through the Pariksha website/portal, effective October 16.

This initiative aims to utilise the DigiLocker facility, streamline the application process, enhance the ease of doing business, and eliminate manual document submission and verification.

The implementation will be carried out in a phased manner:

Phase I: Auto-generation of Computer Numbers will be available for candidates who have passed 10th and 12th examinations from the CBSE Board, subject to successful verification through DigiLocker. Subsequent Phases: The facility will be extended to candidates from other recognised boards whose 10th and 12th mark sheets/certificates are available in DigiLocker, the statement said.

The Auto-Generation system will automatically allot a computer number immediately upon successful submission of the online application on the DGCA Pariksha Portal, as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by DGCA.

This step is part of a larger initiative and directions given by Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapau to digitise all the processes in DGCA/BCAS offices through eGCA and other platforms to ensure ease of flying and the approval processes for students/pilots/and stakeholders with quick response and no human intervention. (ANI)

