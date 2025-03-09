New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA is probing a tail strike incident involving an IndiGo A321 aircraft at the Chennai airport on March 8, according to a senior official.

IndiGo on Sunday said an Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway during landing at Chennai airport.

Also Read | Media Monitoring Initiative Not an Attack on Press Freedom: Maharashtra Government to Mumbai Press Club.

"The aircraft is grounded and will be back in operations post necessary repairs and clearance," the airline said in a statement.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is probing the incident.

Also Read | 'No River in Country Is Clean': Raj Thackeray Questions Cleanliness of Ganga While Refusing To Drink Water Brought From Mahakumbh Mela.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

IndiGo also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to subsequent cancellations following the grounding of the aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)