New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) received lessors' request for the deregistration of additional 22 aircraft of the Go First Airlines on Tuesday.

Go First which filed insolvency application has a fleet of 55 aircraft and DGCA has received deregistration request for 45 aircraft. Half of them have been grounded for months due to engine problems. If DGCA approves the deregistration request, then 80 per cent fleet of Go First Airlines will be affected.

A senior DGCA official has confirmed that they have received the request from various lessors regarding deregistration. Out of total 55 aircraft, they have received deregistration requests for 45 aircrafts.

Lessors are seeking repossession of their planes before a decision is made on Go First's insolvency application.

On May 4, aircraft lessors approached DGCA to deregister 23 Go First Airways planes.

However, the requests of the deregistration of aircraft is still pending with DGCA. (ANI)

