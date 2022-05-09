New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): India's aviation regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) constituted a three-member team on Monday in connection with a specially-abled boy denied boarding by IndiGo at the Ranchi airport on May 7.

For a fact-finding investigation, the three-member DGCA team will visit Ranchi. They will also visit the victim's family residence in Hyderabad for the investigation.

"We have decided to conduct a fact-finding enquiry, which shall be done by a three-member team of DGCA. They will visit Ranchi and Hyderabad (the place of stay of the concerned family) and collect appropriate evidence within one week from today. Based on the outcome of the said enquiry, further action shall entail," DGCA said.

DGCA took serious note of the incident wherein a viral video shows the airline staff arguing with the family where a specially-abled child was denied boarding.

Meanwhile, IndiGo submitted the report regarding denied boarding of a specially-abled child and the regulators have ordered detailed investigations against the airline company.

"In the case involving denied boarding to a child at Ranchi Airport. We have received a report from the concerned Airline," said DGCA.

IndiGo barred boarding a specially-abled child on Saturday at the Ranchi airport as IndiGo staff reported that, the "child was in a state of panic during boarding," an airlines official told ANI.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed displeasure towards IndiGo and advised the authority to investigate the matter thoroughly and said there is a zero-tolerance for such discriminatory behaviour.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," Scindia tweeted.

On the other side, IndiGo's whole-time director Ronojoy Dutta expressed regret and decided to offer an electric wheelchair to the specially-abled child.

"We recognize too well that parents who dedicate their lives to the caring of physically challenged persons are the true heroes of our society. We offer our sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience and as a small token of our appreciation of their lifelong dedication would like to offer to purchase an electric wheelchair for their son," IndiGo said in a statement. (ANI)

