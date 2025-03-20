Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 20 (ANI): Dhaj, Gujarat's first eco-village located in the remote forest area of the Mandvi North Range of the Surat Forest Department is setting an example for other villages across the country by maintaining a balance between environmental conservation and development, as per a Gujarat Chief Minister's Office release.

World Forest Day is celebrated on March 21 to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of trees and forests. This year, the theme for the day is 'Forests and Food,' highlighting the crucial role forests play in food security, nutrition, and livelihoods.

On this occasion, let us talk about Dhaj village in Mandvi Taluka of Surat district, which is Gujarat's first eco-village. Located in the remote forest area of the Mandvi North Range of the Surat Forest Department, this fully forest-dependent village is setting an example for other villages across the country by maintaining a balance between environmental conservation and development, the release read.

"With the noble intention of fostering collective environmental consciousness in the state and ensuring sustainable economic development, Dhaj village was declared an eco-village in 2016. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, preparations are underway to develop Naghoi village in Olpad Taluka, Surat, as an eco-village in the coming days," the release read.

Dhaj village is located 70 km from Surat. Situated amidst dense forests, the village once lacked basic amenities. There were no paved roads or electricity, and villagers depended on forest produce for their livelihood. To promote environmental conservation and pollution control, the Gujarat Ecology Commission declared Dhaj an eco-village and provided fundamental facilities. Due to sustainable techniques and collective efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Dhaj village has witnessed an environmental revolution.

"Deputy Forest Conservator Anandkumar stated that after Dhaj village was declared an eco-village in 2016, various facilities such as biogas, underground water storage, rainwater harvesting, and solar-powered streetlights were introduced for environmental conservation. Intensive efforts have been made to raise awareness among farmers about natural farming. Currently, the Gujarat Ecological Commission (GEC) has merged with the Forest Department. In the future, Naghoi village in Olpad Taluka will be developed as an eco-village," the release read.

The total working area of the Mandvi North Range is 10,000 hectares, covering 27 villages. The villagers earn their livelihood through farming and animal husbandry on the forest land allotted to them by the Forest Department. Dhaj village has been provided with various facilities, including solar-powered lights in homes, underground water tanks for rainwater storage, biogas units, a cremation ground, a mobile network tower, a dairy cooperative for women engaged in animal husbandry, and a classified solid waste unit. Under the guidance of the Forest Department, a Forest Welfare Committee has been formed, led by local youth and community leaders, to oversee forest conservation.

"Dharmeshbhai Vasava, President of the Forest Committee, mentioned that mobile network connectivity was a significant issue in the past. However, with the joint efforts of the state government and the Forest Department, the installation of a mobile tower has facilitated seamless communication, healthcare, and education services," the release read.

The introduction of biogas has brought a transformative change in the life of Saruben Vasava, a resident of the village. She shared that she no longer has to cut firewood from the forest, and the biogas facility has relieved her from the smoke, which previously caused irritation and discomfort to her eyes. Cooking has now become much easier for her.

"Farmer Dashrathbhai Vasava stated that the eco-village project has resulted in the establishment of a cremation ground in Dhaj village. The Forest Department has undertaken several welfare initiatives, such as providing biogas, underground water tanks, solar streetlights, and paved roads. A dairy cooperative was also established, supplying milk-producing animals to women, enabling them to earn a livelihood by selling milk. Additionally, villagers have benefited from various government schemes, including the PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana under Ration card system," the release read.

Daily wage labourer Singhbhai Vasava expressed his happiness upon receiving financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, enabling him to fulfil his long-cherished dream of owning a permanent house. He recalled the hardships of living in a makeshift dwelling and the constant worry about providing a suitable environment for his children's education and residence. With Rs1,20,000 from the scheme and his lifelong savings, he was able to build a well-equipped house.

"Ushaben Vasava, Secretary of the Dhaj Women's Dairy Cooperative, shared that 15 members supply milk daily to the Sumul Dairy-operated cooperative. Women in the village earn between Rs10,000 to Rs12,000 per month from milk production, making them self-reliant. Under the eco-village project, the dairy has been equipped with a milk fat testing machine and a computer. Previously, women had to walk five kilometers daily to sell milk in neighboring villages, but now they can sell it within Dhaj village, securing a stable income," the release read. (ANI)

