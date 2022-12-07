Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday instructed the officials to ensure better air facilities to tourists visiting the state.

Along with Jolly Grant Airport, the Chief Minister also asked to pay attention to arrangements for night landing at Pantnagar airport and the expansion and development of infrastructure facilities.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has asked to pay attention to ensuring effective arrangements for booking tickets and stopping the black marketing of tickets, in order to provide better air facilities to passengers and tourists during the Chardham Yatra.

While presiding over the eighth meeting of the Board of Directors of the Civil Aviation Development Authority at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the people have to be motivated to come to Uttarakhand on the basis of better air facilities.

"Such an atmosphere has to be created so that coming to Uttarakhand becomes a habit of the people. Along with our identity as a friendly state, there is also a need for concerted efforts for the maximum promotion of tourism and religious tourism in the state," he said.

Dhami also asked Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority to focus on efforts to increase the sources of income.

"Apart from making arrangements for night landing at Pantnagar, efforts should be made to operate regular air services from here. Arrangements should also be made that after getting off the plane at Pantnagar and Jollygrant, the tourists are provided with the facility of helicopter to visit various picturesque tourist places of the state," the Chief Minister said.

He also asked Naini Saini, Chinyalisaud and Gauchar airstrips to be made comfortable so that the facility of small aircraft could be available here.

He also asked to pay attention to making the heliports being developed under the UDAN scheme well-equipped with the necessary resources.

The Chief Minister said that during the Chardham Yatra, effective arrangements should be made for effective control over the booking of helicopter tickets and black marketing of tickets. In this regard, the Chief Minister also talked about making arrangements for the booking of heli tickets through IRCTC. (ANI)

