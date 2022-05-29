Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday slammed the Congress party and alleged that despite ruling the country for "55 years", it could not remove poverty from the country.

He added that the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 37-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Vijaywada, Parents Allege Dowry Death.

During a poll campaign in Tankapur, Dhami said, "The country has been ruled by one party continuously for 55 years and during that time they said that they will remove poverty but poverty was not removed."

Ahead of the Champawat by-election on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday urged the voters to achieve 100 per cent voting.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: College Student Thrashed For Wearing Skull Cap; FIR Lodged Against 7.

While talking to ANI, Dhami said, "I am trying to meet all voters in Champawat ahead of polling. Our party workers are also meeting the people in the area during the election campaign. We should celebrate the polling day to achieve 100 per cent voting."

On the last day of campaigning for the Champawat by-election, Dhami held a public meeting in Tanakpur Voting for the Champawat by-election is scheduled to be held on May 31.

Despite the BJP winning the majority in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections held earlier this year, Dhami lost the Khatima constituency to candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Later, BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)