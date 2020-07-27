Mumbai, July 27 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum here rose to 2,540 on Monday with addition of nine new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The biggest slum, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now has only 98 cases, an official said.

The daily number of new cases in Dharavi has declined steadily in the last few weeks.

The doubling rate of cases has improved to over 238 days. The case growth rate stood at 0.37 per cent on Saturday.

