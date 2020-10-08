Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai taking the count of cases from the area to 3,300, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Dharavi stands at 187 while 2,820 people have recovered or discharged until October 8.

Maharashtra has reported 2,44,976 active cases and 39,072 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that 355 persons died due to the virus in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

