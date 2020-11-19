Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) With the addition of three cases, the tally of coronavirus infections in the Dharavi area here reached 3,629 on Thursday, a senior civic official said.

Of these, 3,307 patients have already recovered from the infection, the official said.

There are currently 11 active cases in Dharavi, he added.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population of 6.5 lakh.

