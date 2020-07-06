Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Mumbai's largest slum, Dharavi, on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,334, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi has only 509 active cases now as 1,735 patients have already recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities, he said.

Also Read | Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off 4th Floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dies.

The update on the death toll is not available.

Dharavi had reported its first coronavirus case on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first such detection in Mumbai on March 11.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Delhi: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)