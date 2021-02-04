New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday lauded the Mission Purvodaya for driving the growth of eastern India and improving the lives of more than 50 crore Indians living in the region.

He was speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Parliament.

"From Kashi to Kohima, more than 50 crore people of India live in eastern India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given unprecedented stress on the development of eastern India and gave the mantra of Purvodaya. This is not merely a slogan for us. Whether it's Ujjwala Yojana, toilets construction, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Urja Ganga, UDAN Yojana or other schemes of the Government, people of eastern India have been major beneficiaries of the schemes of the Government," Pradhan said, according to a release.

"Last century has been termed as roaring 20s by the economists of the US. Next decade and century are going to be India's and India is going to script the world's history," he said.

Pradhan, who is Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Steel said that PM Modi envisioned Aatmanirbhar Bharat and took measures for the welfare and employment generation for our migrant workers.

"Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had led the nation from the front during the COVID-19 pandemic... Other countries too are grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the help extended during the pandemic. It is a matter of pride for all Indians," he said.

"The natural resources of the country belong to the citizens. We have come up with a new, transparent policy for the allocation of natural resources. The financial resources generated out of transparent auction of natural resources go to the respective states", he added.

"Energy security with affordability and sustainability is energy justice. We are also working on new and alternative forms of energy", he further added. (ANI)

