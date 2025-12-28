Angul (Odisha) [India], December 28 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the 'Swachh, Sundar, Sabuja Angul' cleanliness campaign in Angul, Odisha, on Sunday.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 27 crore in Angul Municipality, Angul.

Also Read | NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out at gcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency Releases Hall Ticket for December 31 Examination, Know Steps To Download.

Meanwhile, in another development from Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a sports complex and laid the foundation stone for development projects at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, on Saturday.

Pradhan said NIT Rourkela ranked 13th in the engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) this year.

Also Read | Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

He said he visited the campus to congratulate the institute and extend his best wishes.

Highlighting that India is on the cusp of a technological transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Pradhan said the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" will also pave the way for a developed Odisha by 2036. He expressed confidence that NIT Rourkela will play a key role in this journey.

"In this year's NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings, NIT Rourkela has secured the 13th rank in the engineering college category. I was here at the NIT Rourkela campus to congratulate them and extend my best wishes," he said.

"In the coming days, a technological revolution is going to take place in the country, and Prime Minister Modi has called for building a developed India. Odisha will move towards becoming a developed Odisha by 2036. I have full confidence that NIT Rourkela will play a leading role in this," Pradhan added.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stones for Rs 250-crore development projects at Rairakhol on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said, "We celebrated Shushasan Diwas on the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Projects worth around Rs 250 crore were unveiled here today."

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new Training and Briefing Centre for the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Chandaka, which can train 400 jawans at a time. He also inaugurated a modern Counter Terrorism Training Centre at the exact location. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)