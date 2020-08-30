New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank jointly lay the foundation stone of three permanent buildings of Central University of Odisha.

The Central University of Odisha celebrated its 12th Foundation day on Saturday, in which the union ministers for Education and Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, respectively, participated through virtual mode.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces at Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk, Area Cordoned Off.

Pokhriyal congratulated the University for rising to the occasion and becoming one of the prominent universities of India within few years. He also praised the efforts of the Central University of Odisha during the COVID 19 period by launching the 'Bharosa' programme, which helped a lot of students in overcoming the pandemic trauma through counselling. He further praised the University for successfully conducting the Home Based Open Book Examination.

Pradhan highlighted various schemes of the central government which could be helpful in the upliftment of the society. He said that the Central University of Odisha, being the premier institute of Southern Odisha, is doing satisfactory work in development of education in the locality.

Also Read | Kavkaz 2020: India Not to Send Contingent For Military Exercise in Russia.

However, he stressed the need for more collaborative efforts from the University for achieving great heights. It includes the mentorship programme under the National Research Foundation, Academia-industry linkage, research in tribal and anthropological studies and consultancy service with prominent industries of the locality like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and NALCO.

He assured all type of help to the University, being the only central university of the state. He urged the students to be the torchbearers of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Prof I Ramabrahmam, Dr Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India., among other officials and dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)