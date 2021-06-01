Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in PPE suit during his visit to ESI Hospital (Photo/ANI)

Angul (Odisha) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Covid wards and ICUs in ESI Hospital of Angul district wearing a PPE suit on Tuesday.

He interacted with Covid patients, doctors, medical staff, and hospital management of ESI Hospital. The minister also enquired about various facilities there.

The minister also inaugurated a 270-bed COVID care center at Jindal Steel and Power Plant in Angul district today and said that the corporate will also assist for socio-economic development and health in the state.

"In view of the growing covid infection in Anugul district @JSPLCorporate I inaugurated a 270-bed oxygen-assisted Covid Care Center in the area," tweeted the Union Minister.

He further assured that Angul will see no shortage of health infrastructure as corporate institutions are contributing towards combating the pandemic.

He informed that Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and National Aluminium Company (NALCO) have recently set up a COVID Care Centre in Talcher and Balaramprasad.

"There will be no shortage of health infrastructure in Anugul district. Corporate institutions are continuing their efforts to combat the epidemic. MCL and @NALCO_India Covid Care Hospital has been set up in Talcher and Balaramprasad with 150 beds," said Pradhan.

"The Covid Care Centre now has 280 oxygen-coupled beds, while it already has 50 beds with ventilators and accessories. The 320 beds in the system will provide better treatment to Kovid patients, including Kaniha, Talcher and neighboring districts of Devgarh in Anugul district," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

