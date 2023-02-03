Hamirpur (HP), Feb 3 (PTI) Two more cases of diarrhoea were reported in Nadaun subdivision of Hamirpur on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the region to 1,007, officials said here.

Of the total, 968 people have recovered, while four are still hospitalised, they said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Hamirpur, Dr R K Agnihotri said there were 39 active cases in the area and four of them are hospitalised for treatment.

He said the disease was under control. Health department teams visited 12 villages on Friday and found two new cases, Agnihotri added.

So far, a total of 57 villages have been screened. The CMO said samples of water have been collected and sent to the Hamirpur Medical College for examination.

Nadaun is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Meanwhile, the Nadaun administration has further intensified its activities in the Rangas and its nearby gram panchayats where cases of diarrhoea were first reported on January 28.

The step has been taken in view of Sukhu's proposed three-day tour to the constituency.

