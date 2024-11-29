Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against accused Ranjit Kakoty before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati in another Dibrugarh investment scam case.

The case involves fraud amounting to Rs 260 crore and affecting approximately 1.5 lakh investors, the CBI said in a release on Friday.

Despite the complexities of the investigation, the CBI completed its probe against accused Ranjit Kakoty within 90 days of his arrest, culminating in the filing of this chargesheet.

"During the investigation, CBI employed advanced forensic tools to identify the majority of the investors who were victims of the fraudulent scheme perpetrated by the accused through the online platform www.tradingfx.live," it said.

The accused, Ranjit Kakoty, and his co-conspirators deceived investors through misleading plan documents, false promises, and other fraudulent practices, subsequently misappropriating their hard-earned money for personal enrichment.

"This is one of the 41 Assam Investment Scam cases which are being investigated by CBI on the request of Government of Assam. The instant case was also earlier registered at Police Station, Dibrugarh on a complaint alleging that accused Ranjit Kakoty promised the complainant and other investors a threefold return on their investment within 18 months through an investment scheme under name TradingFX. The accused later stopped returning the promised funds and became unresponsive," the CBI said.

Since taking over the investigation of the Assam Investment Scam cases, CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 93 locations in five states /UT. These searches have led to the seizure of mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops. During the investigation, CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes, it said.

Further investigation in various other cases is also continuing, it added. (ANI)

