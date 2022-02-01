New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.

She also said that the 1-Class-1-TV channel will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to the COVID pandemic.

Sitharamn noted that hospitality services by the small and medium sectors are yet to bounce back.

Recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti', she said three schemes were launched to provide integrated development for women and children.

