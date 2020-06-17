India News | Digvijaya Singh Files Complaint Against MP CM for Tweeting 'doctored' Video of Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Crime Branch against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly tweeting a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi last year 'with an intention to tarnish his image'.

"On the complaint of BJP, an FIR has been registered against me and 12 others. I want that an FIR should be registered based on our complaint," Singh told reporters here.

Earlier, the Bhopal Crime Branch had registered an FIR against Singh in connection with an alleged fake video regarding Chouhan shared by him on social media. (ANI)

