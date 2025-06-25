New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes the 50th anniversary of Emergency as the "Samvidhan Hatya Divas," Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Congress and stated that it was a direct attempt to "crush" the country's "soul."

Taking to 'X'. the Union Minister mentioned that the Emergency was a "conspiracy" by a family which was "intoxicated" by "power" and it was also a proof of Congress' "tyrannical" and "cruel" mindset which handed over emergency to the country by "murdering" the constitution.

Also Read | What Are ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-3? Know Which Income Tax Return Form You Should File for FY 2024-25 Amid Filing Utility Delay.

"June 25, 1975, a conspiracy by a family, intoxicated by power, to trample the Constitution and proof of the Congress's cruel, tyrannical mindset that handed over the entire country to the horrific Emergency, murdering democracy. This was a direct attempt to crush the soul of our nation. The Emergency is such a heinous crime from a humanitarian perspective that it can never be forgiven", Piyush Goyal's 'X' post said.

India was placed under a state of Emergency from June 25, 1975 to March 21 1977 following the implementation of Article 352 of the constitution.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 25, 2025: Sundaram Finance, Kaynes Technology, IRCTC and Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Earlier BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal hit out at the Congress and said that the 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' has become a "Waterloo" for the Congress party.

The BJP MP mentioned that when the people were imprisoned by the government and used to come to court, they used to sing a song, "Hathkadiyon ki jhankar sune, jantantra ki lalkaar suno" (Hear the clinking of handcuffs, hear the roar of democracy).

An emergency was imposed in India between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, due to rising political unrest and judicial developments during that period.

"In 1975, when people were imprisoned and came to court, they sang only one song, hathkadiyon ki jhankar sune, jantantra ki lalkaar suno...Those words still echo in my ears because I am a witness to them. 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' has certainly proven to be a 'Waterloo' for Congress", Praveen Khandelwal told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)